Cops file case over threat letter to Salman
Mumbai A case has been registered against an unknown person for allegedly issuing a threat to actor Salman Khan and his father producer-screenwriter Salim Khan on Sunday morning.
According to the Bandra police, Salim Khan was on his daily morning walk on the Bandstand promenade along with his security. At 7.40 am, he sat on a bench for a break like he usually does when his security personnel found a chit with the words, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala).” The threat also mentioned Salman Khan’s name.
After receiving the chit, Salim Khan approached the Bandra police and registered a case against an unknown person under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village last week by alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Earlier in 2018, Bishnoi had threatened Salman Khan when the blackbuck poaching case was in court. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck to be a sacred animal, and Salman’s involvement in poaching had hurt the community’s sentiments.
In 2020, a sharpshooter named Rahul with several aliases was arrested in Uttarakhand in connection with a murder case. During the investigation, the police uncovered that Rahul had gone to Mumbai to conduct a recce of Salman Khan’s house, allegedly on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi.
