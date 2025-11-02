NAVI MUMBAI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai Police stormed a Taloja flat on October 30, rescuing a 10-year-old girl from the clutches of a 70-year-old London-based NRI who had allegedly been sexually abusing her for two years, with her own mother as the facilitator. Cops rescue 10-year-old girl from sex abuse; 70-year-old NRI man, mother who facilitated crime held

The accused, Farooq Allauddin Shaikh, a retired Non-Resident Indian settled in the UK, was arrested alongside the child’s mother, a domestic helper from Kopargaon in Kharghar. Police officers said the woman sold her daughter’s innocence for ₹2.5 lakh in cash and monthly ration supplies, knowingly sending the minor girl to Shaikh’s flat repeatedly in exchange for financial favours.

“Despite full knowledge that the victim was a minor, the accused exploited her over two years,” a senior AHTU officer said. “On October 27 and 28, he plied her with alcohol and assaulted her multiple times. The mother, fully aware, continued the arrangement for money.”

Shaikh, who purchased the flat in Sector 20 in Taloja two years ago, reportedly met the mother while she worked as domestic help in his building. Regular visits to India turned sinister as he began grooming the child with cash handouts to the mother.

Raid uncovers house of horrors

Acting on precise intelligence received on October 30 that a Kopargaon woman was sending her 10-year-old daughter nightly to an elderly man in Taloja, the AHTU teams raided Shaikh’s residence. They found the traumatised girl with the accused.

Inside the flat, the officers found sex toys, Viagra tablets, and empty liquor bottles. “The child revealed she was forced to drink alcohol each time he assaulted her,” an officer said.

Shockingly, Shaikh is married with three children and a granddaughter the same age as his victim, all residing in the United States. His family has been informed of the arrest.

An FIR has been registered on Thursday against the man under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 63 (rape), 65(2) (rape on woman under twelve), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), alongside sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), and 17 (abetment) of the POCSO Act. While the mother is booked under sections 4 (live on the earnings of prostitution) and 5 (taking a person for the purpose of prostitution) of the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act.

Both accused were produced before a local court and remanded to police custody until November 4, 2025.

The survivor has been moved to a children’s home under the Child Welfare Committee’s care, where counselling and support have begun.