Cops search for man whose wife died falling from Goregaon building

Published on Jan 28, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The woman, identified as Krishika Thapa – worked as a beautician in Malad and stayed in a rented apartment in Gulraj Tower in Lakshmi Nagar near Link Road in Goregaon West

Mumbai: The police are looking for a 28-year-old man who has been missing for the past two days after his wife allegedly jumped off from a building in Goregaon (West) on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Krishika Thapa – worked as a beautician in Malad and stayed in a rented apartment in Gulraj Tower in Lakshmi Nagar near Link Road in Goregaon West. The Bangur Nagar police said that Thapa and her husband – Shijan Thapa – had been living in the building for the past two months and had not spoken to the neighbours.

On Wednesday morning, the police received a call from the tower’s residents informing them that a woman’s body was lying on the premises of the building. After reaching the spot, when the police enquired about the residents, they said that in the early hours of Wednesday, the residents heard a loud thud and it seemed like something or someone had fallen or thrown from the building.

“None of the residents could confirm that the woman stayed in Gulraj Tower or whether they had seen her before as her face was badly smashed in the fall because she had fallen on her head,” said the officer.

The police sent the woman’s body for post-mortem and after an investigation, found a friend of the woman who positively identified her as Thapa.

“We have registered an Accidental Death Report in the case as we did not find any suicide note and are tracing Thapa’s husband who has been missing since we found the body,” said the officer. “The police are now investigating whether the woman committed suicide or was pushed by Shijan during a fight.”

