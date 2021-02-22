Cops watching those spreading lockdown rumours: Maha home minister

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) The cyber wing of the police is keeping a watch to nab those spreading rumours that a coronavirus-induced lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra again, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

"The @MahaCyber1 Branch is keeping a close eye on those who are spreading false rumours that lockdown has been reimposed in Maharashtra. Stringent action has been directed against the people concerned for attempting to disseminate false information without any official information," Deshmukh tweeted.

There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in some districts of the state recently and local-level action, like night curfew, has been initiated.