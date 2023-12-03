Corporate giant set to adopt 5,000 govt schools: Minister

MUMBAI: A corporate behemoth is set to adopt 5,000 state-run schools across Maharashtra under the education department’s much-touted school adoption scheme that will officially take off on December 5. Depak Kesarkar speaking at a press conference on Saturday.

“A big corporate house has evinced interest to adopt one school in each administrative block having 8-10 schools,” education minister Deepak Kesarkar said at a press conference on Saturday and clarified that the schools would not in any way be privatised. “The objective is to upgrade schools with quality infrastructure and better amenities.”

His clarification comes in the backdrop of criticism from educationists who feared that the scheme could undermine public education and grant excessive influence to private entities.

Justifying the government move, Kesarkar said, “When it comes to infrastructure in its 75,000 schools, Maharashtra scores 36%-40% in various reports published by the Central government. We therefore decided to introduce this scheme.” In September, the state announced the scheme under which individuals, corporations, and non-governmental organisations can adopt government schools. As per a government resolution (GR) issued in this regard, donors can choose between two tenures — 5 years or 10 years — to take guardianship of the school and provide items and services required for its functioning.

“Donors are not permitted to make cash contributions. The school can be named after the contributors if they so desire. After the contract period expires, the name will be removed. However, the school’s original name will not be modified,” the GR said.

On December 5, the school education department will also launch various other schemes for government-run schools such as ‘Mazi Shala, Sundar Shala’ (my school, beautiful school), Mahavachan Utsav (reading movement), and Mazi Shala Mazi Parasbag (my school my kitchen garden). Chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will attend the programme.

Each administrative block is headed by a Block Development Officer whose role is also to implement various government schemes aimed at improving the socio-economic condition of the rural population.