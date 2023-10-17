Mumbai: A surprise raid by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at high-end restaurants early this month led to the shutdown of nine eateries across Mumbai, including Cou Cou By Oberoi, the French-style patisserie at BKC’s Jio World Drive, Banana Leaf at Matunga, New York Burrito in Kandivali West and Hotel Highway Inn in Andheri East. Cou Cou, 8 other restaurants shut down after FDA inspection

Shailesh Adhao, FDA joint commissioner (food) told HT that a few violations relating to non-updation of pest control records, medical fitness certificates and auditing records were observed in most of the restaurants. “However, in a posh restaurant like Cou Cou By Oberoi, where one would imagine that the management would abide by all food safety regulations, we found major lapses,” he said.

The team of food inspectors who visited Cou Cou on October 6 said that a stop business notice was served because the restaurant had major violations in food safety norms. “It had stale food, the storage facility was unhygienic, the food-storing temperature was not maintained and the kitchen was in bad shape,” said the officer. “We were surprised that a restaurant of their stature had a kitchen in this condition.” The stop work notice was issued on the same day.

Cou Cou by Oberoi said that a notice was issued to them in error. Replying to HT, the spokesperson said, “We understand this was meant for another restaurant. This was pointed out by us to the authorities immediately at which point they had withdrawn the incorrect notice and issued a fresh notice. We have responded to this notice and this is now under consideration of the authorities.”

Adhao said they were instructed by Abhimanyu Kale, commissioner of food safety, Maharashtra, in the first weekend of October, to inspect the topmost restaurant bars and pubs of suburban Mumbai. The FDA has so far inspected close to 152 restaurants, closed 15 eateries and collected fines amounting to ₹1,70,000 in the last two months.

HT on September 14 had reported that FDA issued a stop work notice to Bademiya’s three outlets after its officers found food licenses missing. Concerns about Mumbai restaurants flouting FDA regulations were raised after a bank executive, Anurag Singh, filed a police complaint when he found a rat in his dish at Papa Pancho Da Dhaba at Bandra West. This led to the arrest of the restaurant’s manager and two cooks.

Food safety inspectors (FSOs) will continue to visit restaurants and eateries in the city to check if they are complying with the rules of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006. “We have only 13 FSOs, and the city has 18,481 registered eateries,” said an official. “The drive will continue, as our officials get to examine only five eateries daily on an average.”

