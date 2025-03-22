Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Council sends bill to hike vehicle tax back to assembly with recommendations

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Mar 22, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra's legislative council returned a bill to hike motor vehicle tax after opposition raised concerns, particularly about EV tax.

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s legislative council on Friday sent back a bill to hike the motor vehicle tax to the state assembly with recommendations after opposition members raised concerns over some of the amendments. The state assembly can approve the bill with or without the council’s recommendations.

Council sends bill to hike vehicle tax back to assembly with recommendations
Council sends bill to hike vehicle tax back to assembly with recommendations

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik tabled the bill, which aims to tax electric vehicles (EV) priced above 30 lakh at 6% of their cost and to increase the tax rate on private vehicles running on CNG and LPG by 1%. While Sarnaik urged the council to clear the bill, members of the Opposition insisted on speaking on the matter, which was eventually allowed.

Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe demanded that the 6% tax on high-end EVs be scrapped. “Electrical vehicles are already expensive, and the tax would be an unnecessary burden on people,” he said. Shiv Sena (MLC) Anil Parab added that the bill contradicted the central government’s policy to promote EVs. Other members also opposed the hike in tax on CNG vehicles such as minibuses, which are used to ferry students, and two- and three-wheelers.

In response, Sarnaik said that the bill would help increase the state’s revenue by 1,500 crore. “There is no tax on 2-3 wheelers, and only expensive vehicles will be taxed,” he said.

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On