Country’s largest industrial training centre and startup hub to be established in Kalamboli

Mumbai: Panvel is set to welcome the country’s largest industrial training centre for skilled workers. Tenders have been called for the ₹1700 crore State Apex Institute (SAI) project, which will span 6 acres and feature a five-star hotel alongside the Maharashtra Hub (M-Hub) aimed at fostering startups. HT Image

The project will come up at the Maharashtra State Small Industrial Development Corporation (MSSIDC) complex at plot number 480 in Kalamboli along the Sion-Panvel highway, and in proximity to the Mumbai-Pune expressway, the project is slated for completion within three years, according to the State Industries Department.

Industries minister Uday Samant said, “The project, the largest of its kind in the country, will give a huge boost to the region in terms of development and progress.” He emphasised that this project aligns with the State government’s new IT Support Services policy and MIDC will establish SAI that will operate the facility and help develop new industries.

A government official said that the training centre will have the capacity to accommodate 300 students and staff members, with residential facilities provided. Additionally, the M-Hub will serve as a platform for collaborations with leading technical institutions, business schools, and private organisations to support budding startups.

The Apex institute aims to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and youth, offering access to technology, business networks, and funding opportunities through coordination with stakeholders.