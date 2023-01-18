Couple booked for extorting 33.54 lakh from man

Mumbai: A couple has been booked for allegedly extorting money from a 41-year-old executive with an infrastructure company.

The accused have been identified as Kajal Mahato, 25, and her husband, Harishankar Mahato, 30 of Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon.

According to the Kurla police, the woman developed a friendship with the man and recorded their intimate video. Later, she started blackmailing him using their intimate photos.

Initially, she demanded an LED TV and gold chain. Later, she started demanding money on various pretexts. When the executive did not give her money, she started threatening him that she will show their private video to his wife and other family members and also threatened to file a rape case against him. She took ₹33.54 lakh from the complainant in 11 transactions.

“Kajal further demanded ₹10 lakh and when the complainant refused, her husband Harishankar also threatened him and he approached us,” a police officer said.

“We have registered an extortion case against the couple and will probe the allegations,” Ravindra Howale, senior police inspector, said. Howale added that no arrest has been made in the matter.