Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Couple booked for extorting 33.54 lakh from man

Couple booked for extorting 33.54 lakh from man

mumbai news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:55 AM IST

Mumbai: A couple has been booked for allegedly extorting money from a 41-year-old executive with an infrastructure company

HT Image
HT Image
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: A couple has been booked for allegedly extorting money from a 41-year-old executive with an infrastructure company.

The accused have been identified as Kajal Mahato, 25, and her husband, Harishankar Mahato, 30 of Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon.

According to the Kurla police, the woman developed a friendship with the man and recorded their intimate video. Later, she started blackmailing him using their intimate photos.

Initially, she demanded an LED TV and gold chain. Later, she started demanding money on various pretexts. When the executive did not give her money, she started threatening him that she will show their private video to his wife and other family members and also threatened to file a rape case against him. She took 33.54 lakh from the complainant in 11 transactions.

“Kajal further demanded 10 lakh and when the complainant refused, her husband Harishankar also threatened him and he approached us,” a police officer said.

“We have registered an extortion case against the couple and will probe the allegations,” Ravindra Howale, senior police inspector, said. Howale added that no arrest has been made in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out