Court allows actor Rhea Chakraborty, brother to visit Thailand

MUMBAI: A special court designated for the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1995, (NDPS) on Wednesday allowed actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik to travel to Thailand between March 12 and March 20 with their parents for a family holiday. Rhea further desired to travel to Sri Lanka from March 22 to March 25. MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 29, 2017 : Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at an eatery in Khar (W) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 in Mumbai, India. (Freelance photo by Yogen Shah) (Yogen Shah)

This order came a week after the High Court cancelled the lookout circular (LoC) issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Rhea, Showik, and their father in 2020 in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A LoC issued by an investigating agency can request the Bureau of Immigration to detain a person, stop the person from boarding a plane or simply inform the agency concerned about the person’s exit from the country.

Earlier this month, the actor and her brother had filed an application requesting the court to return their passports to visit Thailand from March 12 to March 20 for a short holiday. The application added that the actor had been invited to the Red Carpet India Pvt Ltd’s Holi celebration event in Sri Lanka and wished to attend that from March 22 to March 25.

“The applicant’s (Rhea’s) profession required her to travel abroad for various assignments and any impediment in this regard directly affects her right to earn a livelihood,” Rhea’s application stated.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, sparked controversy and speculation, leading to investigations by various agencies, including the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Rajput at the time, has been at the centre of the investigation.

CBI entered the scene after an FIR was filed in Patna, later transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court. LOCs against Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were issued as part of the investigation.