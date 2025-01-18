MUMBAI: A special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court has rejected the bail plea of Dipak Jayantilal Lodhiya, a member of the infamous Guru Satam gang, arrested for allegedly extorting over ₹60 lakh from a real estate developer in Parel. Lodhiya was apprehended in 2018 alongside four others—Rajesh Ambre alias Bhai, Amol Shankar Vichare, Bipin Balram Dhotre, and Bharat Pradeep Solanki alias Anwar—following a complaint filed by the developer. Court denies bail to Guru Satam gang member accused of ₹ 60L extortion

The complaint alleged that the developer had been targeted by the gang since 2014, when he began a redevelopment project in Parel. Over the years, the builder reportedly paid ₹60 lakh in extortion money after repeated threats from Guru Satam’s aides, who claimed the area was under Satam’s control. Despite complying initially, the builder ceased payments in 2018 due to financial difficulties, prompting further threats.

In July 2018, three individuals visited the builder’s office and left a message, insisting he contact Satam. Around the same time, the builder received threatening calls and messages, allegedly from Satam’s associates, demanding additional money. Fearing for their safety, the developer and his business partner filed a complaint with the Anti-Extortion Cell, leading to the arrest of Lodhiya and four others. The police invoked MCOCA, citing the gang’s organised criminal activities.

Lodhiya’s lawyer argued for bail, stating that he had already spent over six years in jail and was the sole earning member of his family, with a wife suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. The defence also cited Lodhiya’s poor health as grounds for his release.

However, special sessions judge BD Shelke denied the plea, highlighting the severity of the offence and the stringent provisions of MCOCA. The court noted that Lodhiya had prior criminal antecedents and that a previous bail application had already been rejected on merit. “There is no change in circumstances,” the judge observed, reaffirming the rejection of Lodhiya’s plea.

The Guru Satam gang, founded by the notorious gangster Guru Satam, has long been associated with extortion, murder, and other organised crimes in Mumbai. Despite a decline in activity during the early 2000s, the gang has resurfaced in recent years, particularly targeting real estate developers.