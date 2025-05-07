Menu Explore
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Dr Lekha Pathak

ByRevu Suresh, Mumbai:
May 07, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Ramarao’s son alleged that Pathak has been receiving the pension as his widow whereas she is not legally married to him and said that it was a live-in relationship. The doctor claims that she was married to Ramarao. Court ordered an investigation into the matter

The sessions court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to cardiologist Dr Lekha Pathak, who was booked for allegedly obtaining the pension of late Ramrao Adik claiming to be his widow. Adik was a lawyer and member of the Maharashtra legislative council who passed away in 2007 at the age of 78.

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Dr Lekha Pathak
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Dr Lekha Pathak

The police registered an FIR against the cardiologist in March this year for cheating and forgery based on a private complaint by Adik’s son, Prithviraj Adik. He alleged that Pathak has been receiving Adik’s pension as his widow whereas she is not legally married to him and said that it was a live-in relationship.

Pathak, in her plea, stated that she and Ramrao got married through Vedic rites and began living together as a married couple in Bandra. The plea also alleged that Prithviraj filed a false complaint against her to humiliate her and filed a criminal case to extort money from her. She said that she has been receiving the pension since 2017. The Esplanade court ordered an investigation into the matter.

Follow Us On