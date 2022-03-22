Court issues process against Salman Khan, his bodyguard

Mumbai: Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday issued a process against actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard for allegedly threatening and insulting a television journalist. The court has directed them to appear before it on April 5.

Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan issued a process against the actor and his bodyguard, Mohammed Nawaz Iqbal Shaikh, for the offences under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Issuance of a process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or a judicial magistrate on the basis of a complaint lodged by an individual. The magistrate court issues the process if it finds prima facie substance in the allegations made in the complaint.

The magistrate while issuing process against the actor and his bodyguard observed, “The matter was referred to D N Nagar police station for investigation under section 202 of CrPC (Postponement of issue of the process), the police have informed that the offences under section 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code are made out against accused persons. Keeping in view the self speaking material on record, positive police report and other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons for the offences under sections 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Hence, I am satisfied to issue process against the accused persons.”

Ashok Pandey, a TV journalist, had filed a private complaint before the court, alleging that on April 24, 2019, while he was travelling in Andheri, he had seen the actor riding a bicycle in the wee hours. Pandey said that after taking permission from the actor’s bodyguard, he started filming him.

However, this had angered the actor, who allegedly told the bodyguard to thrash him. He further alleged that Khan assaulted him and later snatched his phone.

Pandey subsequently approached the local police who disposed of his plea saying that no offence was made out.

“Due to COVID-19 the matter got delayed, I was pursuing it since the day the incident took place and finally, I am happy the court has taken cognizance of my complaint and issued process against the actor,” said Pandey.