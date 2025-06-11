Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Court refuses bail to suspected Indian Mujahideen member

ByRevu Suresh
Jun 11, 2025 08:46 AM IST

MUMBAI: A special court rejected the bail plea of Sadique Israr Ahmed Shaikh, an alleged member of the banned terrorist outfit, Indian Mujahideen (IM), accused of planning and carrying out serial bomb blasts in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The special sessions judge, Chakor S Baviskar, in an order passed on June 4, observed that the material on record is more than enough to connect Shaikh with the offences alleged against him.

A special court rejected the bail plea of Sadique Israr Ahmed Shaikh, an alleged member of the banned terrorist outfit, Indian Mujahideen (IM) (Shutterstock)
The bail plea stated that he was falsely implicated in the case and has been behind bars for more than the prescribed sentence of imprisonment for the offences alleged against him. Shaikh’s advocate argued that IM was not banned when he was a member of the organisation. Shaikh is already convicted to life imprisonment in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case.

The prosecution opposed the plea, observing that Shaikh has received training in terrorist camps in Pakistan. The crime branch alleged that based on Shaikh’s instructions, time bombs were used in the serial blasts in Mumbai and Delhi.

Acknowledging the prosecution’s argument, the court observed that he visited Pakistan multiple times and sent other accused to terrorist camps in the neighboring country. “This accused facilitated vehicles, arms and ammunition for bomb blasts at Ahmedabad which actually took place on 26.07.2008,” observed the court. It said whether IM was banned or not is not that important while considering the entitlement of the bail of the applicant.

“Arms and ammunition found in possession of the applicant/accused are not common or normal arms and ammunition. The revolver and cartridges, gun with live cartridges and magazines recovered and seized from the accused, if seen in the background of bomb blasts at Ahmedabad and Delhi, increase the gravity of the role of this applicant/accused Sadique in the offences,” said the court.

It also observed that highly provocative literature was also seized. “It certainly poses a threat to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. It is also dangerous for the communal harmony in the society,” the court said.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
