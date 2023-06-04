Court rejects bail to YouTuber accused of abusing minor children

MUMBAI: A sessions court recently refused to grant bail to a female YouTuber, accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old boy, who was adopted by her friend from beggars without legal formalities. HT Image

The court relied on the 59-minute video, uploaded by the accused, on her YouTube channel in which the minor boy was being abused by the woman to reject her bail plea. The woman also uploaded several such videos in which she was abusing other minor children.

The YouTuber was booked following a complaint lodged by the daughter of her friend. The daughter, a doctor, approached the Nehru Nagar police in March, complaining that the YouTuber had sexually abused her adopted brother and other poor children. The woman was arrested by the police on May 15.

According to the doctor, on December 31, 2021, the YouTuber lifted the five-year-old boy while touching his private parts. The accused uploaded the 59-minute video wherein she was seen holding the boy in such a way that he was very uncomfortable and was trying to escape due to pain.

The special POCSO court refused to grant bail to the YouTuber observing that the lady had made several videos wherein she was using obscene and sexually abusive language.

The court said referring to a video uploaded on December 31, that the accused was seen pressing private parts of the child while lifting him on the pretext of dancing.

The YouTuber’s lawyer had contended that the woman had just lifted the child and there was no sexual intent behind the act. The court, which also watched the videos, rejected the claim, observing that “the video clearly showed that she was pressing the private part of the boy in such a manner that the boy was uncomfortable. The expression of the boy in uneasiness, attempting to come out of her hand is self-explanatory.

On release, the child touched his private part as he was affected. This showed there was sexual intent in her act.”

“It is seen that the accused does not regret her act when an objection was raised by the complainant. There is a misuse of social media by the present applicant, and she is having sexual intent under the guise of making a video under her name,” the court said while rejecting her bail plea.

She is capable of repeating the offence, the court added.

