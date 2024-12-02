Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cousins’ bikes collide leading to death of 16-year-old pillion rider

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Dec 02, 2024 06:54 AM IST

A 16-year-old died in a bike collision in Mumbai while returning from the hospital with his brother, who sustained minor injuries. Legal action is pending.

MUMBAI: A 16-year-old pillion rider died while his elder brother, who was riding the bike, sustained minor injuries after their vehicle collided with another bike driven by their cousin on Y bridge in Agripada in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident occurred when the deceased and his elder brother were returning home for dinner after visiting their mother in hospital. The cousin too was returning with them on his bike.

Cousins’ bikes collide leading to death of 16-year-old pillion rider
Cousins’ bikes collide leading to death of 16-year-old pillion rider

The police have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the deceased Hudh Ghulam Ansari’s elder brother, Abdul Wadud Ansari (21), who was riding the bike. Abdul is in Nair Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and the police will take legal action against him once he is discharged, said a police officer.

The complainant, Amit Sapate, 42, head constable at Nagpada police station, was on night duty when he received a call from a police inspector about the accident. A police team visited Wockhardt Hospital and recorded the statement of Ansari’s father Ghulam, 48. Ghulam said in his statement that around 9 pm on Saturday, his wife Arefa Parveen began to get chest pain, after which her children took her to Wockhardt Hospital. While she was undergoing treatment, Ghulam, at around 1.30 am, asked his sons and his sister’s son to go home and have dinner, said a police officer.

“The incident occurred at around 1.30 am,” said police sub-inspector Sanjay Patil of Nagpada police station. “Abdul Wadud and Hudh Ghulam were on one bike while Ghulam’s sister’s son was riding another. When they reached Y bridge, Wadud could not control his bike and collided with his cousin’s bike, due to which Hudh Ansari fell from the bike and sustained severe head injuries. Wadud rushed his brother to Wockhardt Hospital but he was declared dead during treatment.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On