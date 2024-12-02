MUMBAI: A 16-year-old pillion rider died while his elder brother, who was riding the bike, sustained minor injuries after their vehicle collided with another bike driven by their cousin on Y bridge in Agripada in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident occurred when the deceased and his elder brother were returning home for dinner after visiting their mother in hospital. The cousin too was returning with them on his bike. Cousins’ bikes collide leading to death of 16-year-old pillion rider

The police have registered a case under Section 106 (causing death) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the deceased Hudh Ghulam Ansari’s elder brother, Abdul Wadud Ansari (21), who was riding the bike. Abdul is in Nair Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and the police will take legal action against him once he is discharged, said a police officer.

The complainant, Amit Sapate, 42, head constable at Nagpada police station, was on night duty when he received a call from a police inspector about the accident. A police team visited Wockhardt Hospital and recorded the statement of Ansari’s father Ghulam, 48. Ghulam said in his statement that around 9 pm on Saturday, his wife Arefa Parveen began to get chest pain, after which her children took her to Wockhardt Hospital. While she was undergoing treatment, Ghulam, at around 1.30 am, asked his sons and his sister’s son to go home and have dinner, said a police officer.

“The incident occurred at around 1.30 am,” said police sub-inspector Sanjay Patil of Nagpada police station. “Abdul Wadud and Hudh Ghulam were on one bike while Ghulam’s sister’s son was riding another. When they reached Y bridge, Wadud could not control his bike and collided with his cousin’s bike, due to which Hudh Ansari fell from the bike and sustained severe head injuries. Wadud rushed his brother to Wockhardt Hospital but he was declared dead during treatment.”