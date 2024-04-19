 Covid body bag scam: HC confirms pre-arrest bail to Kishori Pednekar | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Covid body bag scam: HC confirms pre-arrest bail to Kishori Pednekar

ByHTC
Apr 19, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Bombay HC confirms interim protection for Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar in Covid-19 body bag procurement case, citing cooperation with investigation.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday confirmed interim protection from arrest granted to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar in the case concerning alleged irregularities in the procurement of body bags for Covid-19 victims.

HT Image
HT Image

A single judge bench of justice NJ Jamadar first granted Pednekar interim protection from arrest on September 6, 2023, for four weeks, and the protection continued from time to time. The relief was accorded after the prosecutor representing the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Mumbai informed the court that Pednekar had cooperated with the investigation.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Pednekar had petitioned the high court for anticipatory bail after her plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by the sessions court concerning the Covid-19 Body Bag Scam. The FIR implicated Pednekar, along with IAS officer P Velrasu and the deputy municipal commissioner, alleging their involvement in procuring Covid-19 body bags at an inflated price. The tender was purportedly awarded to Vedanta Innotech Pvt Ltd at a rate significantly higher than another contract granted to One Care Solution company.

Pednekar, in her plea, argued that the complainant, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, has a history of targeting politicians from other parties and the complaint against her was politically motivated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Covid body bag scam: HC confirms pre-arrest bail to Kishori Pednekar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On