Covid body bag scam: HC confirms pre-arrest bail to Kishori Pednekar

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday confirmed interim protection from arrest granted to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar in the case concerning alleged irregularities in the procurement of body bags for Covid-19 victims. HT Image

A single judge bench of justice NJ Jamadar first granted Pednekar interim protection from arrest on September 6, 2023, for four weeks, and the protection continued from time to time. The relief was accorded after the prosecutor representing the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Mumbai informed the court that Pednekar had cooperated with the investigation.

Pednekar had petitioned the high court for anticipatory bail after her plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by the sessions court concerning the Covid-19 Body Bag Scam. The FIR implicated Pednekar, along with IAS officer P Velrasu and the deputy municipal commissioner, alleging their involvement in procuring Covid-19 body bags at an inflated price. The tender was purportedly awarded to Vedanta Innotech Pvt Ltd at a rate significantly higher than another contract granted to One Care Solution company.

Pednekar, in her plea, argued that the complainant, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, has a history of targeting politicians from other parties and the complaint against her was politically motivated.