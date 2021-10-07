Covid cases in Navi Mumbai on the decline with increase in testing

Even after the Ganeshotsav, when there was a scare of rise in Covid cases, they have actually gone down this week as compared to the previous week even as the testing has been increased. The daily positivity rate is currently at 0.46% as against 0.83 % last week.

This week, the average daily cases of Navi Mumbai are 58 as against 64 reported last week. Hence, Navi Mumbai currently has Covid cases down by around 9% as compared to the last week. At the same time, the corporation had increased its testing by 11% this week. While the average testing was 7,810 this week, it was 6,956 last week.

“The main reason behind the cases going down is the vaccination coverage that we have achieved. Almost 50% of the people have been jabbed with both the doses and 97% with their first dose. Besides, herd immunity, too, is an important factor that plays a role in bringing down the cases. Even as the cases are down now, the people should continue to maintain the Covid protocols and continue wearing masks. There should not be any chance given for the multiplication of the virus and its mutation” medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said.

The doubling rate of the cases, which is 1,524 right now, was 1,382 last week. The Case Fatality Rate for two weeks is 1.80%. Currently, there are 583 active cases, 0.54% of the total cases reported, while the recovery rate is 98%. The overall positivity rate reported in Navi Mumbai is 5.68%.

Meanwhile, NMMC has got a new lab in Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Nerul, for RT-PCR tests. This will act as an extension to the previous lab. With both the labs working together, the capacity of the corporation-run RT-PCR labs will now be of around 5,000 samples daily. The lab will help in tracing and curbing the virus spread in a better way.