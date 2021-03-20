IND USA
A healthcare worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai on Wednesday, as Covid-19 cases spike across Maharashtra.(PTI Photo)
Covid-19 tests to be doubled to 50k per day in Mumbai: All you need to know

The decision comes as Maharashtra's daily infection tally reached 25,681, while recoveries were at 14,400 and fresh deaths at 70 on Friday.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:38 AM IST

Testing for coronavirus (Covid-19) will be ramped up in Mumbai as the state is in the grip of a second wave of infections. The number of tests will be increased from 25,000 to 50,000 per day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

The decision comes as Maharashtra's daily infection tally reached 25,681, while recoveries were at 14,400 and fresh deaths at 70 on Friday.

Here is all you need to know about the decision:

1. The decision to double the number of Covid-19 tests was taken after a virtual meeting chaired by Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

2. In the meeting, it was also decided that the daily inoculation target in the city would be increased to one lakh, as the number of vaccination centres in the private sector had been increased from 59 to 80, officials said, according to a release issued by the municipal body.

3. Additionally, to avoid disputes on bills, the civic chief asked private hospitals to take the consent of patients or their kin before administering costly medicines and treatment.

4. The BMC will appoint two auditors at private hospitals for verification of bills and complaints centred around them, the release added.

5. On Friday, Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection tally to 3,55,897. On Thursday too, the city had set a new record of daily cases at 2,877.

(With PTI inputs)

