Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the dean of Sir JJ Hospital, gets vaccinated on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Co-WIN app develops glitch again: Names of many Mumbai health workers go missing

According to the ICMR rules, beneficiaries of Covishield and Covaxin have to take the second dose after 28 days of taking the first vaccine
By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started administering the second jab of Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries who were inoculated on January 16, many healthcare workers (HCWs) could not get the shot as their names were missing in the ‘partially vaccinated’ section owing to a technical glitch on the centralised Co-WIN app.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) rules, beneficiaries of Covishield and Covaxin have to take the second dose after 28 days of taking the first vaccine.

All 1,926 beneficiaries who were vaccinated on January 16, the first day of the nation-wide mass immunisation drive, were supposed to get the second dose on Monday. BMC claims

they don’t have the cumulative data.

“Names of some HCWs who took the first vaccines were missing from the Co-WIN app on Monday. So, we couldn’t vaccinate them. We had to send them home,” said Dr Sankhe Lalit, incharge of the Covaxin immunisation programme at JJ hospital.

Dr Sandhaya More, a dentist, who went to Nair Hospital, said, “I had to change my appointments to get my second shot. But after reaching the hospital, I was told that my name was not visible on the app. I was again asked to come next week.”

Also, doctors whose names were showing on the app didn’t get any auto generated message from Co-WIN about their scheduled appointment for the second dose. Dr Gautam Bhansali, a consultant physician with Bombay Hospital was informed telephonically on Sunday night to reach BKC jumbo centre for his vaccination.

A senior health officer seeking anonymity said on January 16, as the application didn’t work, it didn’t register the names of the beneficiaries who got the first shot. So now, the application is failing to generate the names of those HCWs for their second shot. Another staff from BYL Nair hospital said they haven’t been allowed to give second dose offline if their names don’t get reflected on the system.

According to experts, the first dose of the vaccine helps recognise the virus and ramp up the immune system which helps the body fight against diseases. The second dose is called the booster shot, which helps in further boosting of the immune system.

Dr Rahul Pandit, director-Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Scientific evidence and data available for Covishield says the second dose must be taken within 8-12 weeks because the efficacy is better. No such data is available for Covaxin. In the public health set-up, one needs to follow the guidelines and if our national immunisation guidelines say the second dose must be taken on completion of four weeks, we should abide by it,” he said.

Of the 1,926 beneficiaries who got first dose on January 16, only 71 got their second dose, which stands as 3.68% turnout. BMC, in its press release, blamed the glitch in the CoWIN app as the reason behind the low turnout.

MU received confirmation letters from collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane rural and other districts with MU-affiliated colleges. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Affiliated colleges in districts other than Mumbai can reopen, says University of Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular directing affiliated colleges in the city to postpone reopening until February 22, officials released another circular late on Sunday, stating all affiliated colleges — barring those in Mumbai city and suburbs — can reopen starting February 16
JM Joshi allegedly created a company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven, which was then used to hold funds from his Indian businesses.
mumbai news

I-T searches find unaccounted transactions of 1,500 crore at gutkha baron JM Joshi, son actor Sachiin’s premises

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The income tax (I-T) department on Monday said that unaccounted transactions of around 1,500 crore have been found in their six-day-long major search operation carried out at various premises linked to gutkha baron JM Joshi and his son, actor Sachiin Joshi, who is presently under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC tells ED to not take coercive action against Avinash Bhosale

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale and his son Amit challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 24 after ED gave an oral assurance that it will not take any coercive action against the two.
According to a statement from the NCP, party chief Sharad Pawar has expelled Mani C Kappan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The decision was taken after Kappan’s decision to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress.
Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The city breathed its cleanest air so far this year as rising temperatures and wind from the sea cleared up pollution
Sajjan Pawar, 40, and his nephew Prashant Pawar, 32, at their farm in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai duo sets up strawberry farm, officials plan to replicate model

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Panvel taluka officials claimed this is a first such experiment in Panvel and could now be replicated in other parts of the taluka.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Four minors have been booked by the police for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Thane rural. The accused also threatened to kill her parents if she told anyone about the incident.
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees rise in Covid cases: ‘No lockdown yet, but keeping watch’

By Faisal Malik and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
According to data released by the government on Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 new Covid cases, 23 deaths and 3,105 recoveries
BJP leader Vinod Mishra had last week filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) alleging misappropriation of funds. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body releases frozen 350-crore corporators’ funds

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The money was frozen on Friday after BJP leader Vinod Mishra filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) last week alleging misappropriation of funds.
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India is accused in the TRP manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
While opposing the bail application of Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) who is one of the 16 accused named in the television rating points (TRP) manipulation case, the state informed the Bombay high court (HC) that Dasgupta had rigged TV ratings since 2017 in connivance with the anchor of a news channel and had also silenced an employee who had raised objections to the sudden spike in the ratings of an English news channel
Some research scholars at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune have also alleged irregular disbursement of fellowship. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Delay in fellowships pushes research scholars in science and tech institutes into debt

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
CSIR, the apex body that runs the fellowships programme for both junior and senior researchers in science and technology institutes, said the delay in disbursements was a matter of concern.
A vaccine beneficiary gets his photo clicked after getting the shot at Sir JJ Hospital on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Only 71 health workers in Mumbai get Covid-19 second dose

By Eeshanpriya MS
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The 71 are among the 1,926 who received the first dose on January 16, the day the first phase of the vaccination drive began
Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the dean of Sir JJ Hospital, gets vaccinated on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Co-WIN app develops glitch again: Names of many Mumbai health workers go missing

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
According to the ICMR rules, beneficiaries of Covishield and Covaxin have to take the second dose after 28 days of taking the first vaccine
A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the Dadar Terminal in Mumbai. Maharashtra.(Satish Bate / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Worry for Maharashtra: Local trains, laxity fuel spike

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The state government insists that it won’t be reimposing restrictions on movement in the immediate future. State health minister Rajesh Tope said they see reimposition of curbs as the last resort. For now, they are focusing on preventive measures.
Mumbai’s air quality improved on Monday. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year, pollution levels drop

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST
  • Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 115 on Monday, significantly down from Sunday's 186.
