Mumbai: Dr Ajay Devidasrao Sambre, ophthalmologist from Sambhajinagar, has been appointed as the new president of the beleaguered College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS), whose courses were derecognised by the state medical education department in July 2023. He takes over from Dr Girish Maindarkar, who held the presidentship for a decade before resigning earlier in the week. CPS gets a new president amid attempts to restart courses in Maha

CPS, established as an examination body in 1912, derives the power to grant degrees from the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. In July last year, the state medical education department released a government resolution derecognising its 10 courses after several irregularities were found in the institutions offering the courses. The courses are still being taught in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

“As per the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rule, one can’t hold the vice-chancellor’s (VC) post for more than 10 years. The CPS president’s post is equivalent to the VC’s post. Since our 10 courses are recognised by the national medical commission, we did not want to invite further inquiry or trouble from the authorities,” said Dr Maindarkar.

Dr Sambre, who was appointed president on January 19, said his priority would be to get the Maharashtra government’s recognition for its courses. “My priority will be to get the courses restarted in Maharashtra and take CPS to rural areas to improve healthcare and healthcare infrastructure,” he said.

HT had on October 28 reported that the CPS decision had led to a power tussle between two senior cabinet ministers in the state, Girish Mahajan and Hasan Mushrif. CPS’ courses were derecognised when Mahajan was the state medical education minister, while Mushrif is the present state medical education minister.

CPS has already moved the Bombay high court challenging the derecognition of its courses.

Sources said the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has, in its affidavit filed in court, contended that while the central government’s permission is necessary under Section 10A of the MMC Act to start a medical college or new courses in approved medical colleges, none of the institutions affiliated to CPS had taken permission from the central government. The council has justified the action against CPS, claiming that none of the institutions affiliated to it were teaching hospitals and therefore could not be allowed to run the courses.