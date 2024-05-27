CR launches Whatsapp number to complain about ticketless commuters in AC locals

Mumbai: With the rising complaints of ticketless travel in air conditioned (AC) and first-class coaches of suburban trains, the Central Railway’s (CR) Mumbai division on Sunday launched an AC taskforce for the first time to curb irregular travelling or addressing any disturbance or any other problems faced by passengers. HT Image

A designated Whatsapp complaint number: 7208819987 has been introduced to provide assistance to passengers during peak hours.

The dedicated number is only for messaging the issue on the given number and no phone calls can be made on the same.

“There has been as overwhelming response from passengers for AC local services, given the AC local’s advantage of safety and comfort in travelling,” said a press statement from CR. “This initiative aims to offer immediate support and resolve issues related to irregular travel in AC locals / First class coaches. In cases where providing immediate support is not possible, checks shall be conducted the next day to address the issue.”

A special monitoring team has also been formed to oversee the issues of irregular travel in AC locals and first-class coaches and ensure their disposal.

Every day, the Mumbai suburban network of CR carries approximately3.3 million passengers through its 1,810 services daily. CR runs 66 AC local services daily with six rakes on the CSMT-Kalyan corridor carrying approximately 78,327 passengers per day.