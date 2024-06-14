 CR nets 60,000 sq m of ghats and mountain ranges to prevent landslide accidents | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CR nets 60,000 sq m of ghats and mountain ranges to prevent landslide accidents

ByShashank Rao
Jun 14, 2024 07:50 AM IST

These activities are part of the pre-monsoon works after the railways’ success last monsoon in preventing multiple rocks from sliding down onto the tracks. CR has also extended last year’s 44 m of portals or steel roof-like structures along the tunnels to 170 this year

MUMBAI: Central Railway (CR) has extensively netted the Bhor and Thal ghats and mountain ranges on the Kalyan-Kasara/Karjat route to prevent rocks and boulders from falling on the railway tracks during the monsoon. This year 60,000 sq m of boulders have been netted as against 500 sq m last year. CR has also installed 450 m of Canadian fencing to prevent muck and slush from flowing onto the tracks. In 2023, only 40 m were fenced.

CR nets 60,000 sq m of ghats and mountain ranges to prevent landslide accidents
CR nets 60,000 sq m of ghats and mountain ranges to prevent landslide accidents

These activities are part of the pre-monsoon works after the railways’ success last monsoon in preventing multiple rocks from sliding down onto the tracks. “We have also created new catch drains of 1200 m before this monsoon; last year, they stood at a mere 160 m,” said a CR official.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

CR has also extended last year’s 44 m of portals or steel roof-like structures along the tunnels to 170 this year. “This is at crucial locations to prevent rocks and boulders from falling on the tracks before the tunnel,” said another CR official. “We have doubled the dynamic rock fall barriers from 300 m to 650 m this year, which will catch the detached rock mass. At 13 locations, sumps have been installed to catch falling boulders.”

In addition, railway ‘hill gangs’ have been pressed into service to perform duties like tunnel-sounding, extensive scanning of the ghat section and cleaning of waterways and vegetation on the ghat sections. The gang members walk at least six to eight km a day in groups of two to three to identify problems on the hills. The rail authorities said that these measures were planned and executed in consultation with experts from IIT Mumbai and Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

Western Railway is likewise carrying out its monsoon preparedness work, to survey which officials visited Vasai Yard on June 12. “The work to improve the drainage system at Vasai Yard is being undertaken,” said chief PRO Vineet Abhisekh. “The pre-monsoon preparations include stocking dewatering pumps, cleaning of the central and side drains, desilting of culverts and track-circuiting of the signalling department.”

Based on the past history of waterlogging between Vasai and Nalasopara, rail officials have taken up works of gated openings in protection walls for the one-way discharge of rain water. At Vasai Yard, the staff was asked to screen ballasts to improve cross-drainage after choked ballasts were observed at some locations.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / CR nets 60,000 sq m of ghats and mountain ranges to prevent landslide accidents
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On