CR to operate multiple mega blocks; suburban and long-distance services to be hit
The blocks are essential for infrastructure upgrades, including launching girders, track structure replacements and installation of electronic interlocking systems, officials said
MUMBAI: The Central Railway (CR) has scheduled six mega blocks over the weekend and the following week across the Main, Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines, causing disruptions to several suburban and long-distance services. The blocks are essential for infrastructure upgrades, including launching girders, track structure replacements and installation of electronic interlocking systems, officials said.
On November 23, a mega block will be operated on the Main line between Thane and Kalyan from 10:30 am to 3:40 pm for engineering and maintenance work. During this period, suburban services will run on the slow line with halts at Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva, resulting in delays. Long-distance trains will be diverted to the fifth line.
From 11:45 pm on November 22 to 11:45 am on November 23, services between Belapur and Panvel will be suspended to dismantle and insert track structures near Panvel platform 2. Harbour line trains will short-terminate or originate at Belapur, Nerul and Vashi, while Trans-Harbour services will run only between Thane and Nerul/Vashi. Several local services will be cancelled or curtailed.
A night block between Vangani and Ambarnath will be imposed from November 22–23 to December 3–4 to install 18 steel girders for a road overbridge at Badlapur. The block, from 2:00 am to 3:30 am, will affect both suburban and long-distance trains.
Another block between Kasara and Khardi is scheduled from 10:40 pm on November 22 to 7:40 am on November 23 for commissioning new electronic interlocking system at Umbermali as part of the Kalyan–Kasara third-line project.
At Panvel–Kalamboli, expansion work for the upcoming terminus and a coaching complex will require a special block until December 3, affecting about 20 long-distance trains running via Panvel around midnight.
A block on the Nilje–Dativali stretch in Thane will run from 1:10 am to 4:10 am between November 25 and December 8 to dismantle the Shilphata road overbridge for the dedicated freight corridor. At least six long-distance trains are set to be rescheduled.
CR has urged passengers to plan their travel accordingly, stating that the blocks are necessary for long-term safety and network upgrades.
