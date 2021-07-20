CR to reconstruct 13 foot overbridges on the Mumbai suburban railway network

Acting on the recommendations of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), the Central Railway (CR) will be reconstructing 13 foot overbridges (FOB) on the Mumbai suburban railway network. The construction is expected to be completed by year-end.

The construction across the mainline, harbour and trans-harbour railway network will be done in phases and on a priority basis.

Dharavi FOB between Matunga and Sion railway station, public FOB between Kanjurmarg and Bhandup railway station, and Matunga level crossing foot overbridge will be constructed initially between Matunga and Sion railway stations.

The zonal railway has invited tenders for the construction of the three bridges.

“The bridges will be constructed in a phased manner. Demolishing of the existing bridges will be done first,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Experts from IIT-B, Central, Western Railway and officials from civic bodies had undertaken an audit of 445 bridge structures across the suburban railway tracks after the collapse of the Gokhale bridge at Andheri railway station in July 2018.

The CR recently also invited a tender for the construction of a road overbridge (ROB) near the Byculla railway station.

The bridge was flagged as unsafe by a team of experts from IIT-B. They had restricted heavy vehicles of more than 16 tonnes at Byculla, Ghatkopar, and Arthur Road ROB.