Crackdown on drug addicts in MBVV: 274 arrested in one week

Mumbai: The Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police arrested 274 individuals for alleged consumption and possession of narcotics in the past week. Last year, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) attached to the MBVV police recorded 43 drug consumption cases, leading to the arrest of 53 peddlers, with seizures exceeding ₹5.41 crore. Mumbai, India - September 03, 2022: The Mumbai Customs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 1,300 grams of cocaine concealed in 87 capsules, swallowed by a Ghana national upon his arrival. The drug is valued at ₹ 13 crore in the illicit market. The accused, Raymond Anane Kyeremateng, 57, was detained by officials attached to the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on August 28 based on profiling and suspicion. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The crackdown, initiated by commissioner of police Madhukar Pandey’s directive, began on Monday, targeting street-level consumers of narcotics. The police intensified efforts following recent riots in the Nayanagar area of Mira Road during the consecration of a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Ram on January 22.

Shrikant Pathak, the additional commissioner of MBVV, highlighted the surge in roadside drug addicts reported by locals. “We observed that these consumers were emerging to be housebreakers and were behind molestation and theft cases in the region due to which the crime graph was also rising,” said Pathak.

Pathak added that the crackdown, resulting in 40 to 50 daily cases and arrests, aims to eliminate this menace from the streets of MBVV.

While the police claim to have been arresting peddlers and dismantling Mephedrone manufacturing units, this recent crackdown marks the largest operation in the region since its inception in 2020.

The 274 accused have been booked under section 8 (C) produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-state, export inter-state, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and section 27 for consumption of drugs under the NDPS act.

Omkar Shetty, vice president of Parivartan Sanghatna (NGO) in Vasai, said, “Consumption on roadsides had increased in the past few months as the police neglected them. The police did not register cases to save time, effort, and paperwork.”

Residents acknowledged the police efforts but emphasised the need for increased action against peddlers and enhanced awareness campaigns targeting youth about the dangers of drug abuse.

Pathak disclosed significant seizures of Mephedrone (MD), cocaine, ganja (cannabis), and charas during the crackdown, with the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) pursuing individuals involved in peddling offences.

Ravi Bhushan, representing the Aam Aadmi Party in MBVV, said, “The number of arrests in one week shows the magnitude of the problem. Hope that the police will continue this crackdown and also arrest the peddlers and manufacturers in the region.”

The police officers also said that they have instructed the officials to find out how many foreigners are staying illegally in the region and are involved in drug peddling and consumption.