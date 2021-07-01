Cricketer Rohit Sharma sells Lonavala villa for 5.25 crore

In one of the major transactions in realty sector, cricketer Rohit Sharma has sold his Lonavla villa for ₹5.25 crore. The property, spread around 6,329sqft, has been purchased by Mumbai-based buyer Sushma Ashok Saraf.

According to zapkey.com which accessed the registration documents, Sharma has paid ₹26.25 lakh as the stamp duty for this deal. The deal was registered on June 1, 2021.

Lonavla is one of the popular weekend destinations and many Mumbai and Pune residents have purchased their second home there.

Anuj Gangwar, business development manager, Safal Group, which deals with real estate and hospitality in Lonavla, said the hill station is popular for a variety of reasons. “It has excellent connectivity as Mumbai citizens can arrive within two hours, offers variety of cuisine right from local dishes to continental, boasts of various scenic places to visit and has excellent infrastructure,” said Gangwar.

Safal is selling villas starting from ₹1.50 crore to ₹10crore.

Apart from Lonavla, other places in the close vicinity of Mumbai such as Karjat, Shahpur, Alibaug and Khopoli have also emerged as favourite destinations for second home.

Environmentalists rue that unfettered construction has played havoc with the environment in these gateways. “These scenic natural beauties especially Lonavla have turned into concrete jungles. The entire area is devastated by uncontrolled construction and rules are tweaked to favour the construction lobby,” said noted environmentalist Debi Goenka.