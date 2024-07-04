MUMBAI: Unit 9 of the Mumbai crime branch recently busted an inter-state illegal arm supplying racket and arrested three people. The police also seized eight imported pistols and 138 live cartridges from the accused. Crime branch arrests three in illegal arms racket; seizes 8 pistols, 138 live cartridges

The arrested accused are Mitailal Gulab Chaudhari, 53, a native of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, Dawal Chandrappa Devarmani alias Anil, 34, who lived in Airoli, and Pushpak Jagdish Madvi, 38, a resident of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

Senior inspector Daya Nayak of Unit 9 received information that a person was visiting the city to supply illegal arms near PVR Cinema, MHADA Colony in Juhu. Acting on a tip-off, the officials on June 30 laid a trap and caught the person, who identified himself as Mitailal Chaudhari.

During the search, a stainless-steel pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from his possession, said the police officer. “He did not have a license and, therefore, he was taken to the unit office in Bandra. During interrogation, he revealed names of other persons whom he had supplied weapons earlier,” said Nayak.

According to police officials, Chaudhari’s main business is supplying illegal arms, most of which are delivered in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and nearby urban areas. He is known in the circle as Hariom and brings weapons from Uttar Pradesh and supplies the same in the city. During interrogation, he confessed that he had sold weapons to many criminals, and we are trying to get more details about the past deals from him, said Nayak.

Chaudhari has been supplying arms since 2010, and there are at least four cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act at the Juhu police station.