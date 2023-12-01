Crime branch attaches properties of drug peddlers worth 3-crore

MUMBAI: Acting sternly against drug peddlers, the Mumbai police crime branch has attached properties worth around ₹3 crore belonging to four peddlers. The police said that the attached properties include two farmhouses, two flats, a car and ₹17 lakh in cash. HT Image

“We had in August this year busted an inter-state drugs trafficking racket by arresting 12 people. We had seized multiple drugs like Mephedrone, Charas and Hashish — worth around ₹72 lakh from the accused. We had on a tip-off stopped the accused at Mulund check post and found 350 grams of Mephedrone, 45 grams of hashish and ₹17 lakh in cash,” said the police officer.

Unit 6 of the Mumbai police crime branch had received information that a group of drug suppliers was roaming in the city and distributing contraband material procured from outside the state to peddlers. Based on the inputs, the police laid a trap and intercepted two vehicles at Mulund check post.

In all, we had seized three vehicles worth ₹26.60 lakh and 351 grams of Mephedrone worth ₹70 lakh and 45 grams of Hashish worth ₹1.35 lakh and 10 phones worth ₹3.50 lakh from the accused.

The accused, who were allegedly distributors of narcotic drugs, had been operating for several years and used a network of peddlers in different areas in the western and eastern suburbs to supply drugs to the customers, said the crime branch officials.

“We had found that they had purchased various properties from the money obtained via selling drugs. We had written to the competent authority under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for attachments of the ill-gotten properties and after a hearing, we were allowed by the Competent Authority to attach the properties,” said the police officer.

The police said they have attached properties like a farmhouse in Malegaon, Nashik, a flat in Shilphata, Dombivli, ₹35,000 in cash and gold 51 grams belonging to accused Sahil Ramzan Ali Khan, we have also attached a row house in Ghansoli, and one house in Shilphata belonging to Kayanayat Sahil Khan, we attached an SUV, and one flat in Mumbra belonging to Sarfaraz Shabbir Ali Khan alias Golden Bura and ₹17 belonging to Priyanka Karkaur said the crime branch official.

The crime branch officials said Bura was one of the masterminds that ran the drug syndicate, and all the properties were bought by selling illegal drugs money.