Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Crime branch recovers pistols from history sheeters

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Oct 31, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Navi Mumbai police seized firearms from two history sheeters, arresting them for illegal possession. Investigations into their sources continue.

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday seized firearms from two history sheeters. The first seizure was made by Unit III at 10.50am while the second one was made at 8.30pm by Unit I.

Crime branch recovers pistols from history sheeters
Crime branch recovers pistols from history sheeters

Following a tip-off, a team led by senior police inspector Hanif Mulani laid a trap at Jawahar Industrial area in Kamothe and nabbed the accused Vivek Harivilas Giri (26) with a pistol and two live cartridges. “The accused has a case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for attempted murder,” Mulani said.

The second accused, Nitin Ashok Kamble (34), was apprehended by a team below the Turbhe overbridge. A firearm and two live cartridges were recovered from him. He has been previously arrested by Kamothe police in an assault case.

“We are investigating the source from where he got the country-made pistol as well as the purpose for acquiring it,” said police inspector Abasaheb Patil.

Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and BNS Act.

“Such special operations to find persons with illegal possession of firearms, drugs and cash will continue until the election period gets over,” ACP (Crime Branch) Ajay Landge said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //