NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday seized firearms from two history sheeters. The first seizure was made by Unit III at 10.50am while the second one was made at 8.30pm by Unit I. Crime branch recovers pistols from history sheeters

Following a tip-off, a team led by senior police inspector Hanif Mulani laid a trap at Jawahar Industrial area in Kamothe and nabbed the accused Vivek Harivilas Giri (26) with a pistol and two live cartridges. “The accused has a case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for attempted murder,” Mulani said.

The second accused, Nitin Ashok Kamble (34), was apprehended by a team below the Turbhe overbridge. A firearm and two live cartridges were recovered from him. He has been previously arrested by Kamothe police in an assault case.

“We are investigating the source from where he got the country-made pistol as well as the purpose for acquiring it,” said police inspector Abasaheb Patil.

Both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and BNS Act.

“Such special operations to find persons with illegal possession of firearms, drugs and cash will continue until the election period gets over,” ACP (Crime Branch) Ajay Landge said.