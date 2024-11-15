criticises BJP's political conduct, promises transparent governance

Navi Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party's current leadership, stating that "BJP 2.0" lacks the cultural refinement of its predecessor, particularly targeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while promising transparent administration under a future Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule(PTI)

Speaking at a campaign rally in support of MVA candidate Sandeep Naik, who recently defected from the BJP to contest the Belapur constituency, Sule expressed dismay over an alleged audio recording of BJP MLA Manda Mhatre using inappropriate language. Mhatre, a former NCP member, has denied the authenticity of the recording.

Sule cited instances of BJP leaders Dhananjay Mahadik and Raosaheb Danve allegedly threatening women and assaulting a party worker. She particularly criticised Fadnavis's inflammatory rhetoric and his perceived failure to act against misconduct, contrasting his tenure as Home Minister with that of R R Patil, who she praised for ensuring transparent police recruitment.

"After the Badlapur incident, Fadnavis posed with a gun. Following his 'will return' claims, he boasted about becoming deputy chief minister by splitting two parties," Sule said. "I had great expectations from him. I continue to praise Nitin Gadkari for his substantial public service."

Addressing BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's red-bound constitution copy, Sule remarked that "even a common person knows the constitution has no prescribed colour."

"Political discourse has reached unprecedented lows," she added. "They labelled us the 'Naturally Corrupt Party' before welcoming our former members into their fold."

NCP State President Jayant Patil suggested the BJP was resorting to communal politics out of desperation. "They are bringing Yogi from Uttar Pradesh to speak divisively in Maharashtra, a state known for its inclusive culture," he said.

Patil claimed Prime Minister Modi remained at the Mumbai airport due to poor attendance at his meeting, adding, "People are weary of their politics. Their schemes have offered minimal benefits whilst extracting substantial resources."