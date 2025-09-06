Crops on 1.4 mn hectares damaged due to heavy rain in Aug

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in the month of August, particularly between August 15 and August 20, damaged crops on 1.4 million hectares (3.61 million acres) across 29 districts in the state, according to the report of the agricultural department. Crop loss exceeded 10,000 hectares in 12 districts, and major kharif crops like soybean, maize, cotton and pulses were among the most affected. Representative image (Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rainfall in August, particularly in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, with some areas like Nanded witnessing cloudburst-like situations. Many people died due to lightning and drowning in flood waters while agricultural land and residential areas in villages were submerged and hundreds of people were relocated to safer places.

According to the report of the agricultural department released on Friday, kharif crops were damaged in 191 tehsils across 29 districts due to heavy rains. The total agricultural area affected by rain was 1,444,749 hectares, which may go up further after the final report is prepared, said officials.

Among the 29 districts, crop loss exceeded 10,000 hectares in 12 districts. Nanded in Marathwada was the worst affected, with crops on 620,566 hectares of agricultural land damaged by rain and flooding. Other affected districts included Yavatmal, Washim, Dharashiv, Buldhana, Solapur, Akola, Amaravati, Hingoli, Beed, Parbhani and Jalgaon.

Agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne the recording of panchnamas – which mention the exact extent of damage after physical verification – was in the final stages.

“Heavy rains between August 15 and August 20 caused massive damage to crops. The government will provide help to all affected farmers. Not a single farmer will be left behind,” he said.

Worst-hit districts

1. Nanded – 620,566 hectares.

2. Yavatmal – 164,932 hectares

3. Washim – 164,557 hectares

4. Dharashiv – 150,753 hectares

5. Buldhana – 89,782 hectares

6. Solapur – 47,266 hectares

7. Akola – 43,828 hectares

8. Hingoli – 40,000 hectares

9. Amaravati - 33,332 hectares

10. Beed - 29,136 hectares

11. Parbhani - 20,225 hectares

12. Jalgaon - 14,718 hectares