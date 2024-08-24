Cruel stepmom arrested for torturing two minor stepsons

MUMBAI: The Waliv police on Friday detained a 26-year-old woman for allegedly physically assaulting and torturing her two stepsons for not doing household chores. HT Image

The father of the boys, identified as Nagnath Savsagli, a resident of Fatherwadi in Vasai East, approached the police on Thursday and registered a case against his second wife, Neha, for torturing his sons, Ayush (8) and Anshul (7), since June this year.

On Thursday when Savsagli, who works as a rickshaw driver, came home, he found Anshul in pain. On asking, Anshul told his father that he had fallen, and he had pain in his private part. On a hunch, Savsagli asked Andhul to get undressed and, to his horror, he saw burn injuries on his private part and similar burn marks all over the body.

On probing, Ayush and Anshul told their father about the torture their stepmother had been inflicting on them for not sweeping the floor or washing the utensils. The boys also told him that for the past two months, she had been assaulting them with a rolling pin or broom and even burnt them with a hot knife. They also said that she had threatened to kill them if they told their father about it.

Savsagli immediately rushed Anshul to the hospital and then went to the Waliv police station and got a case registered against Neha.

Savsagli told the police that after he divorced his first wife, he had married Neha in May this year. The two boys stayed with Savsalgi after their mother left the house.

“I had no idea my sons were going through torture. I was not aware as they were threatened by Neha to keep quiet,” said Sagsavli.

“We have registered a case against Neha under sections 324, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for assault and criminal intimidation,” said an officer from Waliv police station.

The police have sent a notice to Neha to be present before them for investigation in the case. “We are conducting investigation by recording statements of the victims and neighbours to find out if the boys were harmed by Neha regularly,” said the officer.