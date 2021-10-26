Cruise drug bust case: My mobile number misused as Sam D’souza by Prabhakar Sail, says Palghar trader

A resident of Palghar has alleged that Prabhakar Sail, a key witness in the cruise drug bust case, misused his number as Sam D’souza and has denied his involvement in the ₹38 lakh deal in the Aryan Khan case.

Hanik Bharat Bafna, 35, on Monday evening approached the Palghar police, cyber cell and superintendent of police (SP) Dattatray Shinde.

Palghar police are examining the complaint and are yet to register the first information report (FIR).

According to police, Bafna in his complaint has alleged that Sail used his WhatsApp image and mobile number, which he has been using for 15 years. He has also alleged that Sail wrongly presented him as Sam D’Souza. Sail, who claimed to be the personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi, has alleged that he overheard Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza talking about a ₹25 crore payoff to let off Aryan Khan in the case.

“My name is not Sam D’Souza and I have no relation with the so-called ₹38 lakhs transaction. I am innocent and my image has been tarnished. We live in Palghar for the past seven decades,” said Bafna.

In his complaint, Bafna, a trader, claimed that he met Sail a few months ago and knows his brother Satish since 2019. “Satish had offered me two deals. The first was the sale of furniture worth ₹25 lakh and the other was to sell five lakh pairs of shoes, which was in the customs. However, the deals did not materialise,” said Bafna.