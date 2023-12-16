Cruise vessel MS Nautica calls on New Mangalore Port

The ship, with an overall length of 180.5 metres and a carrying capacity of 30,277 tonne, arrived at the port at 8 am on Friday. The vessel had earlier called on Mumbai and Mormugao ports. The ship was docked along berth No. 04 at the port. HT Image

The tourists were received by Mangaluru’s brass brand players and Yakshagana artistes. The visitors went through medical screening and also through multiple immigration and customs counters, before heading to vehicles to visit places in and around Mangaluru.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The tourists visited places including the old St Aloysius chapel, Gokarnanatheshwara temple and Karkala Gomateshwara temple. They also spent time at the local market in the city.

The ship departed at 5 pm to Cochin port, its next destination, a release said.