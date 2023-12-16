close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Cruise vessel MS Nautica calls on New Mangalore Port

Cruise vessel MS Nautica calls on New Mangalore Port

PTI |
Dec 16, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Cruise vessel MS Nautica calls on New Mangalore Port

The ship, with an overall length of 180.5 metres and a carrying capacity of 30,277 tonne, arrived at the port at 8 am on Friday. The vessel had earlier called on Mumbai and Mormugao ports. The ship was docked along berth No. 04 at the port.

HT Image
HT Image

The tourists were received by Mangaluru’s brass brand players and Yakshagana artistes. The visitors went through medical screening and also through multiple immigration and customs counters, before heading to vehicles to visit places in and around Mangaluru.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The tourists visited places including the old St Aloysius chapel, Gokarnanatheshwara temple and Karkala Gomateshwara temple. They also spent time at the local market in the city.

The ship departed at 5 pm to Cochin port, its next destination, a release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out