Mumbai: The city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded its highest-ever single-day passenger traffic on November 29, handling 176,000 travellers, as per data from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the Adani Group company that operates CSMIA. CSMIA sees record high of 176K passengers on Nov 29

According to the data, this record was made despite the airport not logging its highest number of daily flights that day. On November 29, CSMIA handled 1,019 air traffic movements, slightly lower than its all-time high of 1,036 air traffic movements recorded on November 21.

November proved to be a busy month for CSMIA, as its previous single-day passenger record of 170,000, set on January 11 this year was broken three times during the month. The number of passengers crossed 172,000 on both November 15 and November 22 before hitting a new peak on November 29.

In total, CSMIA handled 4.88 million passengers in November, up from 4.77 million during the same month last year, marking a growth of 2.47%.

A spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the Adani Group company that operates CSMIA, said the surge was fuelled by sustained festive travel and rising demand for travel during the winters, along with supported by extensive domestic and international connectivity.

However, the spokesperson added that the number of fliers in December may be lower following IndiGo’s operational disruptions that began on December 3 and lasted nearly 10 days. For MIAL and CSMIA, December too is usually a busy month. In December 2024, CSMIA recorded its busiest single day on December 21, serving 169,782 passengers. The airport handled a total of 5.05 million travellers during the month, a 3.4% rise from December 2023.

During November this year, the airport handled around 27,960 flights, and of the total passengers, over 3.4 million travelled on domestic routes, and 1.4 million on international routes. Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination during the month, with 209,714 passengers travelling to the gulf country, followed by London with 112,043 and Abu Dhabi with 100,284 passengers. On the domestic front, 609,646 passengers flew to Delhi, followed by 436,301 to Bengaluru, and 207,692 to Chennai.

On November 29, domestic travellers made up the bulk of the traffic at about 122,000 passengers, while international travellers accounted for over 54,000 passengers. Dubai remained the busiest international route that day with 7,200 passengers, followed by London Heathrow, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Doha. Among domestic sectors, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad recorded the highest number of passengers.