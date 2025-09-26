MUMBAI: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), one of the busiest railway hubs in the country, will lose the use of its platform 18 for nearly two months starting October 1. The closure is part of the ongoing ₹2,450 crore CSMT Redevelopment Project being executed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). CSMT platform 18 to remain shut for two months from October 1 for redevelopment works

Platform 18, though just one of the 18 at the station, plays a disproportionately important role. It handles premium trains such as the Rajdhani, Vande Bharat and Shatabdi, and provides passengers with the most convenient entry and exit via P D’Mello Road and the Eastern Freeway, especially for those arriving with heavy luggage.

Railway officials said piling and foundation work for an elevated passenger deck will begin at this platform, requiring at least 75–80 days of block. Once completed, the expansive deck will stretch across all platforms, easing congestion and housing ticket counters, waiting areas, food stalls, and shopping and entertainment spaces.

“This work is critical to construct elevated decks over outstation platforms. Movement of men and material has to pass through platform 18, which makes a full closure unavoidable,” said a Central Railway official.

While Central Railway has not confirmed any impact on suburban train operations, officials said the long-distance Mail and Express trains normally handled by platform 18 will be diverted to other platforms. Cleaning, upkeep, safety checks and water refilling for premium trains, which usually require 90–120 minutes, may also face time pressures but “safety activities will not be compromised,” officials assured.

Platform 18 is part of the group of platforms (11–18) that collectively handle 40–45 pairs of long-distance trains daily. Of these, 6–8 trains arrive and depart daily from platform 18 alone, catering to a significant share of the over 1 lakh passengers who use CSMT for long-distance travel every day.

Earlier this year, RLDA carried out similar works on platforms 12–13, including yard remodelling, extension to accommodate 24-coach trains (up from 18 coaches), and a 36-hour block that disrupted both long-distance and suburban services.

The CSMT redevelopment project aims to transform the 19th-century UNESCO World Heritage station into a modern transport hub while retaining its historic façade. Plans include separate arrival and departure zones, improved accessibility, modern passenger amenities, and a city-centre-like concourse. Sources said about 15% of the project is complete, though the work is behind schedule.

CSMT currently caters to 1,200 suburban train services daily out of Central Railway 1,810, in addition to 90–100 long-distance trains. Of its 18 platforms, seven are dedicated to suburban services and the rest to long-distance trains.