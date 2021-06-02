CSMT revamp: Adani, Godrej among nine shortlisted bidders

Adani Railways Transport, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty are among the nine shortlisted bidders for redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The Indian Railways Stations Development Corporation (ISRDC) will be undertaking the redevelopment of CSMT at a cost of ₹1,642 crore. The redevelopment of the terminus is likely to start from December 2021 and is expected to be completed by 2025. The other shortlisted bidders are Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure, GMR Enterprises Private Limited, Moribus Holdings Private Limited, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited and BIF IV Infrastructure Holding. CSMT will be redeveloped through a public private partnership (PPP) model. The redevelopment plan will involve construction of commercial spaces, including restaurants and cafes, along with vehicular parking, for passengers inside the terminus.

ISRDC had earlier called for Request For Qualification (RFQ) in August 2020 and 10 developers had shown interest. The body will now invite the Request for Proposal (RFP) from the shortlisted developers. The proposal will include construction and development work plan. After evaluation, the redevelopment project will then be awarded to a developer.

“Nine firms have qualified for the RFQ stage. CSMT station redevelopment is one of our most ambitious projects and we are committed to transform the station into a state-of-the-art transport hub” said SK Lohia, managing director and CEO, IRSDC.

Segregation of outstation and local train passenger movements with interconnecting decks has also been planned. Shifting of harbour railway platforms to PD’Mello entrance of the terminus will be undertaken as part of the redevelopment. ISRDC has also planned an underpass for passengers near the present pre-paid taxi stand near the divisional railway manager’s (DRM) office at CSMT.

This will be done by dismantling railway buildings that comprise the main reservation office and railway offices adjacent to DRM office. Additional holding area for passengers will be created at the PD’Mello Road entrance, along with the current main entrance for the outstation terminus.