MUMBAI: The Customs Department’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in the last three days arrested two flyers and seized 8.13 kg of curated marijuana, valued at around ₹8.13 crore in the illicit market. Customs arrest two, seize curated marijuana worth ₹ 8.13 crore

On Tuesday, AIU officials spotted the flyer after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok. He was taken for a check, where the officials found the contraband (Marijuana) concealed in food packets placed inside his trolley bag.

All the packets were opened, and it was found the substance concealed in the same was curated marijuana. After it tested positive for the contraband material on field testing kits, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The contraband weighed 3.46 kg and was estimated to be valued at ₹3.46 crore.

The second passenger was apprehended on October 13. He too had arrived from Bangkok, who was suspected of being involved in drug smuggling. While checking the food packets, boxes wrapped with gift wrappers were placed in trolley bags, and they found curated marijuana weighing 5,076 grams concealed in it. It was estimated to be worth ₹5.07 crore in the illicit market.

In the third case, a passenger who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at CSMIA. While checking, the official suspected foul play as a sewing machine was kept in his trolley bag. They cut open the machine to unearth gold bars hidden inside it.

AIU officials said the gold bars were 24 karat and weighed 525.00 grams valued at around ₹38 lakh. The passenger was arrested for smuggling gold in India.