Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Customs arrest two, seize curated marijuana worth 8.13 crore

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Oct 17, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Customs seized 8.13 kg of curated marijuana worth ₹8.13 crore from two passengers at Mumbai airport, along with gold bars valued at ₹38 lakh.

MUMBAI: The Customs Department’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in the last three days arrested two flyers and seized 8.13 kg of curated marijuana, valued at around 8.13 crore in the illicit market.

Customs arrest two, seize curated marijuana worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.13 crore
Customs arrest two, seize curated marijuana worth 8.13 crore

On Tuesday, AIU officials spotted the flyer after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok. He was taken for a check, where the officials found the contraband (Marijuana) concealed in food packets placed inside his trolley bag.

All the packets were opened, and it was found the substance concealed in the same was curated marijuana. After it tested positive for the contraband material on field testing kits, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The contraband weighed 3.46 kg and was estimated to be valued at 3.46 crore.

The second passenger was apprehended on October 13. He too had arrived from Bangkok, who was suspected of being involved in drug smuggling. While checking the food packets, boxes wrapped with gift wrappers were placed in trolley bags, and they found curated marijuana weighing 5,076 grams concealed in it. It was estimated to be worth 5.07 crore in the illicit market.

In the third case, a passenger who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at CSMIA. While checking, the official suspected foul play as a sewing machine was kept in his trolley bag. They cut open the machine to unearth gold bars hidden inside it.

AIU officials said the gold bars were 24 karat and weighed 525.00 grams valued at around 38 lakh. The passenger was arrested for smuggling gold in India.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On