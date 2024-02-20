Customs seize 10kg smuggled gold and $31,500 at Airport

MUMBAI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Airport Customs has intercepted and seized 10 kilograms of allegedly smuggled gold valued at ₹5.18 crore and 31,500 US dollars in the last two days from passengers arriving from abroad. The individuals were found concealing gold in body cavities, as well as within their clothes and luggage. HT Image

According to Customs officials, information was received recently that passengers travelling separately are involved in gold smuggling. The trends were studied based on the fliers travelling and a special team was deployed near baggage checks and 17 passengers were found suspicious. They were intercepted on February 17 and February 18.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“In our search, we found that some passengers had concealed gold and US currency notes in body cavities, while others hid the smuggled gold and foreign currency in their clothes, plastic plates, and cabin bags,” said a customs official. Seventeen cases were registered against the individuals, and an investigation is underway to determine the source of the gold and the involvement of those providing it to the flyers.

Authorities are also working to identify the intended recipients of the gold consignments in the city and assess whether they have a history of gold smuggling and currency trafficking. Further investigations revealed that the arrested passengers were mere carriers, promised money by their handlers.

Earlier, the AIU seized over 7.20 kilograms of gold valued at ₹3.93 crore and five iPhones in 14 different cases between February 14 to February 16. The passengers who were involved in the gold smuggling were hiding gold in the seat of the aircraft, body cavity, vacuum cleaner, and in their clothes. Ongoing investigations are being conducted with discretion due to the sensitive nature of these cases, according to customs officials involved in the probe.