 Cyber frauds booked for cheating people using pvt equity firm’s name | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cyber frauds booked for cheating people using pvt equity firm’s name

ByVinay Dalvi
Aug 18, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Mumbai police have registered a case against cyber frauds for using Advent India's name to cheat people via a fake share trading group.

Mumbai: The N M Joshi Marg police have registered a case against cyber frauds for allegedly using the name of Advent India, a global private equity firm, and its director Akshay Alladi to cheat people. The fraudsters were allegedly using the company’s credibility to get people to join their share trading group and cheat them.

HT Image
HT Image

The case was registered following a complaint from Meenakshi Salvi, 54, an executive assistant with Advent India. The matter came to light when people began calling and visiting the Advent India office in Lower Parel, claiming they were cheated after joining the company’s WhatsApp share trading group.

“The company neither ran a WhatsApp group nor any application. Its director was also not involved in any such activity. They realised that frauds were using their name to cheat people after which they approached us and we registered a case,” said a police officer.

The accused have been booked under sections 356 (defamation) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Cyber frauds booked for cheating people using pvt equity firm’s name
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On