MUMBAI: Six bidders have come forward to express their interest in establishing a hospital, an educational institute and a clubhouse-cum-sports facility in the prime business district of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The parties submitted their bids to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) earlier this week in response to the latter’s invitation to apply for the three plots on an 80-year lease. D Y Patil and Bharati Vidyapeeth could set up campuses in BKC

MMRDA received two bids for each of the three plots, which were opened on Friday. As per details available from MMRDA, Fortis Hospitals and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals (which operate Thane’s Jupiter Hospital) have submitted bids for the plot meant for a hospital. D Y Patil (deemed university) and Bharati Vidyapeeth are interested in setting up their campuses at BKC, while the Hyderabad-based Auro Realty (formerly Aurobindo Realty) and the Mumbai-headquartered Shree Naman Developers Pvt Ltd are interested in creating a clubhouse-cum-sports facility.

The planning authority had put a total of 10 plots on the block in two tranches in August and October 2024. The submission deadline was revised several times owing to the lukewarm response from global and domestic private entities. Among the seven other plots that MMRDA had invited bids for, four are commercial and three residential.

On Thursday, of the four land parcels reserved for commercial development, three drew responses from global private players. One bid was from Goisu Realty, an arm of the Tokyo-headquartered Sumitomo Corporation, which has leased three other commercial plots in the business district in 2019 and 2022 for a cumulative amount of ₹4,305 crore. The other two were from Bandra Kurla Office Asset, a subsidiary of the Singapore-based Mapletree and Schloss Bangalore, the Brookfield-backed owner of Leela Hotels. The envelopes with financial quotations from the bidders will be opened next week, said an official.

MMRDA is hoping to raise at least ₹6,602.82 crore by leasing out the 10 plots in the central business district. Since not a single bid came in for the three residential plots, MMRDA officials said there was a possibility that the reservation could now be converted to commercial use. The state government has instructed MMRDA to monetise land parcels in BKC to finance its transport and infrastructure projects.