A woman buys an earthen pot to celebrate Dahi Handi ahead of the Gokulashtami festival from a shop at Jambhali Naka Market, in Thane, Mumbai, on Saturday. (HT photo)
Maharashtra bans gatherings, human pyramids for Dahi Handi festival tomorrow

Maharashtra directed the organisers of Dahi Handi festival to hold symbolic events and broadcast them on TV and on online platform to avoid crowding and control the spread of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:54 PM IST

The Maharashtra government on Monday prohibited all sorts of public gatherings, including human pyramids, for the Dahi Handi festival to be observed on Tuesday in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

The Maharashtra home department has directed the organisers of Dahi Handi festival to hold "symbolic events" and broadcast them through local cable television network and on online platform to avoid crowding.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trained its guns on the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and asked why it enforced restrictions "on Hindu festivals in Maharashtra”.

