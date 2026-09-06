Dahi Handi festivities claim 2 lives in Mumbai
In Malvani, seven-year-old Rudra Kadam succumbed to head injuries sustained when a brick column collapsed as the children struck the pot strung on a rope tied to the column at one end and a tree at the other
MUMBAI / NAVI MUMBAI: The Janmashtami festivities took a tragic turn, claiming two lives on Saturday – a seven-year-old boy was killed when he and his friends attempted to break a dahi handi at Ekta Welfare Society at Chikuwadi on the Malad-Marve Road. The other casualty was a 34-year-old Navi Mumbai resident, who died when the human pyramid he was a part of collapsed at Ghansoli at 8:30pm.
In Malvani, seven-year-old Rudra Kadam succumbed to head injuries sustained when a brick column collapsed as the children struck the pot strung on a rope tied to the column at one end and a tree at the other.
Manisha Kadam, 28, Rudra’s mother, says she wanted to go to her mother’s place and had asked Rudra to accompany her. “He said I should go and he would stay back,” she recalled. Manisha said she had tried to stop him from participating, telling him that dahi handi was a sport for adults and that he could get hurt. But Rudra was adamant on participating in the festivities.
According to Avinash Bhardwaj, 33, a local resident, the brick column was a part of a partially demolished ground-floor structure. As the kids excitedly struck the pot, the column gave way and collapsed on Rudra. The other children sustained only scratches, Bhardwaj said.
Civic sources said the column that collapsed was among illegal structures that were demolished around 18 months ago.
Rudra, a Class 2 student at a BMC school, was rushed to the Malvani General Hospital, but was declared on arrival. His body was taken to Charkop, where the last rites were performed at around 9pm.
Meanwhile, 168 Govindas were reported injured during the dahi handi celebrations across Mumbai on Saturday, according to the BMC. Of these, 29 were admitted to various hospitals for treatment. The highest number of injuries was reported in the island city, which recorded 106 injured Govindas.
In Navi Mumbai, a 34-year-old resident of Ghansoli died as the human pyramid he was part of collapsed during Janmashtami festivities organised by the Devidas Chaugule Dahi Handi Mandal on Saturday. The incident took place at around 8.30pm.
The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Sadanand Nawar, a resident of the koliwada in Ghansoli village. He was injured when the pyramid collapsed and was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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