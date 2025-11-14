Dahisar toll naka moved only 100 metres after NHAI roadblock

Mumbai: After the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rejected a proposal to shift the Dahisar toll plaza by 2km, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Thursday created a new toll post barely 100 metres from the existing one. Mumbai, India. Feb 12, 2024 - A bottleneck at Dahisar toll plaza, north bound. Bottleneck is causing daily traffic jams for commuters.due to Metro pillar construction work near Dahisar toll plaza. Feb 12,2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Transport minister and Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik had announced the relocation plan during his visit to the toll plaza on August 13, citing complaints from residents of Mira-Bhayandar about chronic congestion at the entry point to Mumbai. Sarnaik, who represents the Ovala-Majiwada constituency that includes parts of Mira-Bhayandar, had promised that the toll booths would be shifted by Diwali, which could not materialise.

MSRDC, which is headed by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, had sought NHAI’s permission to move the Dahisar toll plaza further down the Vasai stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway by 2km, which the NHAI rejected the proposal, saying it violated the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Toll Fee Rules.

The NHAI, in a statement, said that “After due examination, the Competent Authority of NHAI did not agree to the relocation of the toll plaza within NHAI’s Right of Way, as the proposal was not in conformity with the MoRTH Toll Fee Rules. This decision has been conveyed to MSRDC,” adding that MSRDC had not specified the new location for the toll plaza.

Earlier this week, Sarnaik visited the site again and announced what he described as the ‘temporary relocation’ of the toll post. On Thursday, during another visit, he claimed success in keeping his promise of moving the facility, though the shift was limited to just 100 metres.

The Dahisar toll, along with four others at Mumbai’s entry points, Mulund (LBS Road), Mulund (Eastern Express Highway), Airoli Bridge and Vashi, is operated by MEP Infrastructure Developers in exchange for maintaining 27 city flyovers. The contract, originally set to end on November 19, 2026, has been extended until September 17, 2029. With the toll continuing for nearly four more years and the Mumbai Metro Line 9 set to open next month, traffic congestion at Dahisar is expected to worsen.

The makeshift relocation of the toll post has triggered political criticism, with opposition from functionaries of various political parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying Sarnaik’s move as a political gimmick rather than a genuine traffic solution.