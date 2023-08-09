Dapoli resort case: Lokayukta disposes of Somaiya’s complaint against Parab

Mumbai: In a relief to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab in the matter related to Sai Resort in Dapoli, Lokayukta justice (retd) VM Kanade has disposed of a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Mumbai, India - Aug 08, 2023 : Shivsena ( Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey ) & Adv Anil Parab taking a Press Conference at Bandra, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Citing Lokayukta order, Parab on Tuesday said this has exposed Somaiya and proved that the complaint was politically motivated.

Sharing the details of the Lokayukta order in a press conference, Parab said that he has got a clean chit in the complaints filed by Somaiya. “The order has exposed Somaiya and he has no moral authority to file complaints against anyone. The Lokayukta has also concluded that the resort does not belong to me. All these complaints have proved false and politically motivated,” Parab added.

The Sena (UBT) leader added that now his defamation case filed against Somaiya has become strong and he will urge the high court that either Somaiya should tender an unconditional apology or give him ₹100 crore for the damage caused to him.

In May 2021, Somaiya had filed a complaint with then governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who had then directed the Lokayukta to probe into alleged irregularities at the resort.

“The complaint is not even maintainable because Sadanand Kadam is the owner of the said property since he purchased it by registered conveyance in 2020. He is not a public servant within the meaning of section 2(k) of the Maharashtra Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayuktas Act, 1971. The complaint is closed and disposed of,” the Lokayukta order read.

The order further said, “It is apprehended that the complainant, after filing a complaint before me, has also filed several other complaints before other authorities in respect of the same subject matter as pending before me. The complaint, therefore, in my view, is not maintainable in view of the specific provision laid down under section 8(1)(b) and 10(4)(c) of the Maharashtra Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayuktas Act, 1971...provisions clearly envisage that parallel proceedings cannot be continued against the same person in respect of the same subject matter before many authorities.”

Reacting to the Lokayukta order, Somaiya said that as the hearing on the petition made by Parab and Kadam is going on in the HC, the Lokayukta has disposed of the complaint. “The resort is in the possession of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and there are seven cases registered against Parab. He is on bail in four cases and if he is claiming this clean chit, may God bless him,” Somaiya added.