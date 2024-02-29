Dashcams on WR local trains to analyse crew operations

Western Railway (WR) has begun work on installing CCTVs on the fronts of local trains facing the tracks. This is the first time that the trains will have such cameras in place, put there to do the job of a black box. The cameras have been installed in locomotives and tested on air-conditioned local trains as well. HT Image

WR officials said that the process of installing something called Crew Voice And Video Recording System (CVVRS), which includes CCTVs, had begun. The system comprises three CCTVs that will be installed in the motorman’s cabin (motor cab). “One camera will be provided on the front side of the cabin, which will record the tracks, rail lines, technical failures and overhead equipment,” said a senior WR official. “In case of an unusual occurrence, this CCTV will help us in our investigation. It will be an effective tool to analyse crew operations.”

Sources said that eight of the total 226 motor cabs had been equipped with CVVRS. “The material to equip 43 motor cabs is available and we are working towards installing them by the end of April 2024,” said another WR official. “The balance work is still in progress.”

The CVVRS will also involve fitting two CCTV cameras separately inside the motor cab, which will monitor the activities of the running crew (motorman and guard) and help in investigation of failures. Officials said there would also be clarity in SPAD cases ((Signal Passed At Danger) where motormen crossed a red signal.

The CCTVs will also aid in case of serious rail accidents like collision and derailment, as data will get recorded and stored in the system. CCTVs in front of local trains was one of the suggestions in the five-member committee report after the tragic accident in January involving three rail staff from the signalling department in Vasai.

The committee had suggested the need to “incorporate a suitable mechanism to record the front view from the motor cab” apart from event-logging of horn operations and controlling the brightness of train headlights. Another suggestion that was highlighted in the report was the need for secured pathways alongside the tracks and refuge spots at vulnerable locations.

Senior officials said they had begun the process of identifying the stretches where pathways could be created for rail employees to stand when trains were moving. At present, the rail staff stands or ducks between two rail lines when a train is passing by.

The accident report, submitted earlier last week, had placed the primary responsibility on an “unfortunate mix” of multiple factors such as night time and trains running on both sides of the tracks, which caused confusion for the trio of victims and led to the accident. The three employees, Vasu Mitra, Somnath Lambture and Sachin Wankhede, were attending to the failure of points 103 and 104 at Vasai railway station on January 22 when the accident occurred. The train was going at a speed of around 90 kmph when it hit them.