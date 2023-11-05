Data from BMC’s five AQI stations now live for public

Mumbai: Now, citizens can access readings of five new air quality monitoring stations on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) website. HT Image

An official from BMC’s environment department said, “Detailed air quality data from all these five stations are now available under the ‘for citizens’ tab at the ‘Air quality Mumbai’ option. These machines have been set up as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) guidelines and will be added to CPCB’s portal as well.”

The civic body for the first time has installed a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) at Govandi Hindi Municipal School Complex, Highway Suvidha Kendra on the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, near the penguin hall in Byculla Zoo, Sewri Municipal School Complex and BMC maternity home in Charkop, Kandivali.

Currently, only MPCB and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) are equipped with CAAQMS. With the addition of these five new stations, Mumbai will have 25 CAAQMS. “We are in the process of adding another five soon.” added the official.

