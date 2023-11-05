close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Data from BMC’s five AQI stations now live for public

Data from BMC’s five AQI stations now live for public

ByJeet Mashru
Nov 05, 2023 06:54 AM IST

Citizens in Mumbai can now access air quality readings from five new monitoring stations on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) website. These stations have been installed as per CPCB guidelines and will be added to CPCB's portal. Mumbai will now have a total of 25 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) stations.

Mumbai: Now, citizens can access readings of five new air quality monitoring stations on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) website.

HT Image
HT Image

An official from BMC’s environment department said, “Detailed air quality data from all these five stations are now available under the ‘for citizens’ tab at the ‘Air quality Mumbai’ option. These machines have been set up as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) guidelines and will be added to CPCB’s portal as well.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The civic body for the first time has installed a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) at Govandi Hindi Municipal School Complex, Highway Suvidha Kendra on the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, near the penguin hall in Byculla Zoo, Sewri Municipal School Complex and BMC maternity home in Charkop, Kandivali.

Currently, only MPCB and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) are equipped with CAAQMS. With the addition of these five new stations, Mumbai will have 25 CAAQMS. “We are in the process of adding another five soon.” added the official.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out