 Daughter lifts the lid on predator father during police counselling session | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Daughter lifts the lid on predator father during police counselling session

Daughter lifts the lid on predator father during police counselling session

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2024 06:40 AM IST

Tech dad sends teen daughter for social media counselling, leading to his arrest for sexually abusing her. Police investigate under POCSO Act.

Mumbai: A software technician, who sent his 17-year-old daughter to Kandivali police officials for counselling on social media addiction and its ill effects, never thought it would lead to his arrest over a history of sexual abuse. The teen, who was raped by her father last year, opened up about her trauma during the counselling session on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

The police officers said that the 17-year-old girl’s father had approached them with the complaint that his daughter had allegedly been spending a lot of time on mobile phone/s and was addicted to social media and WhatsApp. The father further added that his daughter used to frequently send messages, images and videos on the app to her friends.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police asked him to send his daughter and wife to the police station for a counselling session. During the session on the risks of social media usage at a young age, the girl mentioned that her father had allegedly sexually assaulted her last year due to which she was traumatised.

After the revelation, the police immediately registered an offence under the POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and arrested her father for further investigation. The girl was sent for a medical examination. “We are investigating the case to find out more details,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On