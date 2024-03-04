Daughter lifts the lid on predator father during police counselling session

Mumbai: A software technician, who sent his 17-year-old daughter to Kandivali police officials for counselling on social media addiction and its ill effects, never thought it would lead to his arrest over a history of sexual abuse. The teen, who was raped by her father last year, opened up about her trauma during the counselling session on Saturday. HT Image

The police officers said that the 17-year-old girl’s father had approached them with the complaint that his daughter had allegedly been spending a lot of time on mobile phone/s and was addicted to social media and WhatsApp. The father further added that his daughter used to frequently send messages, images and videos on the app to her friends.

The police asked him to send his daughter and wife to the police station for a counselling session. During the session on the risks of social media usage at a young age, the girl mentioned that her father had allegedly sexually assaulted her last year due to which she was traumatised.

After the revelation, the police immediately registered an offence under the POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and arrested her father for further investigation. The girl was sent for a medical examination. “We are investigating the case to find out more details,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.