Day1: CM waits for his deputy to arrive before taking charge

Mumbai The camaraderie between chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was for all to see on Thursday morning as Shinde waited for over two hours for Fadnavis to arrive before he formally assumed charge. Fadnavis, after he came, accompanied Shinde to the CM’s chair and gave him the first document to sign as Maharashtra’s new chief minister.
In the second half of the day, both men held a series of meetings at the Sahyadri guest house that included a review of SMART (State of Maharashtra Agri-Business and Rural Transformation Project) and Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking project.
As expected, it was busy first day for the CM who is known for keeping long hours at work. He first participated in the apex authority meeting of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) where he promised to make land parcels available at Koregaon in Satara district for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor adding that the process for land acquisition for the project will soon begin.
At the apex authority meeting, Shinde urged the Centre to clear approvals for a textile park, a medical park and a bulk drugs park proposed in Maharashtra. “The proposals related to a textile park, medical park and bulk drugs park are awaiting clearances from the Centre. The state government will fast track them once they get approved,” Shinde said.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chaired the meeting, said that the suggestions made by the chief minister would be undertaken through PM Gatishakti Yojna. She also promised to hold a special review meeting related to the development of Dighi Port by October.
After the meeting he spent time with rebel Sena MLAs like Deepak Kesarkar, Sada Sarvankar and Balaji Kalyankar.
It was only in the afternoon, around 1.30 pm when Devendra Fadnavis arrived that the photographers got the picture they were waiting for—of him sitting in the chair at his office and signing his first official document. The CM’s wife, Lata Shinde, son and MP Shrikant Shinde, daughter-in-law Vrushali were among those present.
2-day workshop on constitution literacy at PAU in Ludhiana
On the directions of secretary, sports and youth services, Punjab, Raj Kamal Chaudhary and director, youth services department, Ludhiana, Rajesh Dhiman, a two-day constitutional awareness workshop was organised by UNICEF and Community Youth Collective at Jacob auditorium,PAU, which commenced on Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural event, MLA Bagha Purana Amritpal Singh Sukhanand said constitutional awareness is important for every citizen.
Active monsoon pushes rainfall deficit in Maha from 30 % to 3 %
Pune: With the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra active again, rainfall deficiency in the state and its various sub-divisions has been reduced from 30% at the end of June to only 3% at present. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that actual rainfall in the state till July 7 stands at 270.1 mm as against the normal of 277.7 mm for the same duration.
Uttar Pradesh government claims consistent increase in revenue collections
The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed consistent improvement in situation on the revenue collection front, earning Rs 4095.53 crore more revenue in June 2022 than the collections made in same month last year. It collected total revenue of Rs 15259.64 crore against Rs 11,164.11 crore collected in the same month in 2021-2022. It had claimed revenue collections of about Rs 14,139.62 crore for May 2022 and Rs 12854.10 crore for April 2022.
Mega block on Harbour line after part of 46-year-old wall collapses
Central Railway motorman Shashikant Kamble applied the emergency brakes in the nick of time after he saw a portion of a dilapidated wall belonging to a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport sub-station built atop the railways boundary wall, collapsing on to the track between Masjid Bunder and Sandhurst Road stations. At least 100 local train services were delayed and 50 train services were partially cancelled (terminated before they reached their destination) on the Harbour line.
Day 3 of chain hunger strike: BJP extends support to Ludhiana MC employees’ stir
As the chain hunger strike by municipal corporation employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— entered the third day, Bharatiya Janata Party extended support to the protesting employees on Thursday. BJP district president Pushpinder Singal, among other leaders, participated in the protest outside the MC's Zone-A office and said they would support to the employees in their fight to get their genuine demand fulfilled. Shiromani Akali Dal had also extended support to the protesting employees.
